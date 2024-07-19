Traffic Chaos in Thane's Upvan: Tempo Causes Multiple-Vehicle Collision

An accident in Thane's Upvan area resulted in a tempo colliding with multiple vehicles. The incident occurred when the tempo, parked on a slope in the middle of the road, lost balance after the driver disembarked to ask for directions.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but the collision caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. This is the second collision reported in Thane in a span of three days. A collision involving a truck and a height barrier occurred few days ago on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road near Aradhana Talkies, Naupada. The impact caused the height barrier to fall onto a moving bike, injuring its rider, Mr. Ambadas Jadhav.

City traffic police and disaster management personnel, along with Naupada ward committee's encroachment department staff, responded promptly to the scene. Mr. Jadhav, 31, a resident of Muraji Nagar, Powai, Mumbai, sustained minor injuries to his head and back in the incident. He was swiftly taken to Male Hospital, Hari Niwas Circle, Naupada, Thane, for medical treatment.