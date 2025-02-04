Two Bangladeshi Women Arrested by MBVV Police for 20 Years of Illegal Stay in Mira Road

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) arrested two Bangladeshi women who had been living illegally in Mira Road for the past 20 years without passports or visas. Acting on a tip-off, AHTC Bhayander West, led by Senior PI Devidas Handore, raided a building near Gokul Village and detained the two women.

The police are now investigating how these women managed to stay in the area for two decades, including details about the landlord who rented them accommodation and their employment sources. Further legal action is being taken under the Passport Act and relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of MBVV Commissionerate senior officers, Crime Branch DCP Avinash Ambure (IPS), and ACP Madan Ballal. The AHTC Bhayander West team, including Senior PI Devidas Handore, PSI Prakash Tuplonde, ASI Umesh Patil, and other personnel, played a key role in the arrests.