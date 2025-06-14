Ulhasnagar: Bridge Collapse in Tanaji Nagar Area Due to Heavy Rainfall, Disrupts Connectivity

Heavy rains which began in evening in Mumbai and its suburb's have resulted in sever waterlogging in many parts. Ulhasnagar also received significant rainfall which left city nearly deserted, as residents sought shelter from the downpour. Overflowing drains have led to widespread waterlogging, submerging many roads under knee-deep water and raising concerns over potential accidents, especially with several dug-up roads now hidden beneath the floodwaters. Due heavy rain a major incident occurred at Camp No. 5 in Tanajinagar, where the bridge over the drain collapsed, cutting off communication and access to the area.

In addition, a juniper tree fell in the VTC Maidan and Camp No. 3 area, bringing road traffic to a complete standstill. Several key roads, including ITI College Road, Camp No. 5 Shantiprakash Ashram Road, Ambernath to Kalyan Road, Dolphin Club Road, Gulshan nagar Road, and Golmaidan Road, were all submerged under knee-deep water. Citizens and vehicles were forced to wade through the flooded streets, struggling with the challenging conditions.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to get mild to moderate rain at first, but by the weekend, the intensity is expected to increase, with isolated areas perhaps seeing heavy rainfall. These areas are under a three-day, yellow alert.