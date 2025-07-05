Ulhasnagar Crime: Man Allegedly Kills Friend After Sudden Argument During Drinking Session, Accused Arrested

In a tragic turn of events a physical fight turn into a murder in Thane's Ulhasnagar area. As per the reports accused who went for drinking at the deceased place and dispute turn violent. This incident took place on Thursday July 3rd. Accused, Shakil Khalil, resident of Ulhasnagar invited deceased Anil Kamble for drinking session. Both men worked as laboures. Accused has been arrested.

As reported by FPJ officials said that the incident took place at Shakil's house on Thursday evening and during drinking session an argument broke out. This argument escalated into physical fight in which Shakil allegedly banged Anil’s head against a wall and assaulted him with a wooden stick, leaving him in a pool of blood. Following the incident Shakil left the scene.

Also Read: Thane: Elderly Man Declared Dead by Hospital Found Alive Before Funeral in Ulhasnagar

Immediately local police rushed to the location and found Anil critically injured. The shifted injured Anil to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where doctor declared him dead on arrival. “We formed a team and launched a manhunt for the accused. Shakil was arrested on Friday and produced in court, where he was remanded to police custody for further investigation,” DCP Sachin Gore of the Ulhasnagar Division said.