Ulhasnagar: Four Fake Doctors Booked for Operating Unlicensed Clinic Without Legal Medical Qualifications

Case has been registered against four bogus doctor who were running an unlicensed clinic without any legal professional degree. This incident has taken place in Vitthalwadi's at Camp No-4, Ashelepada. This illegal practises were exposed after intervention of Municipal Corporation launched a campaign. Case was registered at Vitthalwadi police station.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation launched a campaign against bogus doctors last year and issued notices to 26 doctors and registered cases against more than 16 doctors. The name of Dr. Shrikushna Tukaram Kumawat, a bogus doctor, was in the list of 26 people of the Municipal Corporation. However, action was avoided since Kumawat's clinic is at Ashelepada SST College, which falls within the limits of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. However, the information about Dr. Kumawat was given to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Health Department. Finally, after a year, Dr. Rakesh Arun Gajare of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation filed a complaint at Vitthalwadi police station.

Based on the complaint of Dr. Rakesh Gajare, Vitthalwadi police registered a case against Dr. Shrikrishna Tukaram Kumawat and Dr. Chander Rohra, Dr. Arun Bhakere, Dr. Suresh Muralidhar Pilare, who worked with him in the clinic, under sections 188, 419, 420 of the Maharashtra Medical Profession Act, 1960 and section 33 of the Medical Profession Act, 1961. The police are investigating the matter further.