Ulhasnagar: Molestation Accused Released on Bail Gets Hero’s Welcome, Celebrates Outside Victim's House by Bursting Firecrackers (VIDEO)

Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against Rohit Bipin Jha and more than nine of his associates after a video surfaced showing them celebrating with a band and firecrackers outside the house of a molestation survivor. The incident took place shortly after Jha was released from jail on Friday. The case dates back to April when Jha, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted a man named Yadav and molested his two sisters in the Camp No. 2, Rambai Ambedkar Nagar area. Locals had reportedly beaten up Jha and his group following the incident. Both sides had filed complaints, and Jha was sent to jail in connection with the molestation case.

Soon after his release, Jha’s associates welcomed him with a procession, including a motorcycle rally, band, and firecrackers in front of the survivor’s house. This act triggered panic and fear in the locality. The video of the celebration quickly went viral on social media, leading to public outrage and demands for police action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore and Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane took note of the matter. Police registered an FIR for unlawful assembly, taking out a rally without permission, blocking public roads, and using fireworks and musical instruments illegally.

The accused include Rohit Bipin Jha, Ashish alias Sonamani Bipin Jha, Abdul Sohel, Arif Mohammad Sayyed, Sumit Anand Gaikwad, Parshu Sadashiv Sanpal, Rekha Bipin Jha, Sagar Suradkar and others.

The police action has been appreciated by residents who are now demanding stricter measures against such criminal groups.