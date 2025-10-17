Ulhasnagar Petrol Bomb Attack: Two Arrested for Setting Fire to Businessman’s House Over Police Complaint

A businessman’s house was set a fire by throwing a petrol bomb on it in Ulhasnagar near the Thane district of Maharashtra. According to information, a group of three people allegedly hurled a petrol bomb as they were angry over a police case registered against their friend. The police have arrested two of the accused in connection with the incident.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Jhel Pharmaceutical Company in Rabale MIDC (Watch Video).

According to local reports, the resident of businessman Vijay Sakat, who lives near Jaslok School in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3, had recently lodged a police complaint against Om Rajput. To take revenge, Rohan Redkar, Sunil alias Kali Singh Labana and Suraj Shukla threw a bottle filled with petrol on Sakat’s house at night and lit a fire.

The trio allegedly filled beer bottles with petrol and attacked the house, putting the lives of the Sakat family and nearby residents in danger. Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused at the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police laid a trap near D-Mart on Kalyan-Ambernath Road and arrested Sunil alias Kali Singh Labana and Suraj Shukla. Both accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody for two days.