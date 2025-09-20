Ulhasnagar Roads Breathe as Traffic Police, Municipal Encroachment Dept Take Action Against Illegal Parking

Ulhasnagar: Municipal Encroachment Department and the Traffic Police took joint action on Friday against the illegally parked vehicle on the Shantinagar to Dolphin road at Camp No. 3, said Assistant Commissioner Ajay Sable. According to information total 70,000 fine has been collected from them. Locals has demanded action against illegally parked vehicles on other roads like Dolphin road.

There is a picture of hawkers and shopkeepers parking illegally on the sidewalks of the roads in Ulhasnagar, while trucks, tempos, and cars are parked illegally on the side of the main road. Due to this, the problem of traffic congestion has arisen on the road. Shinde Sena Metropolitan Chief Rajendra Chaudhary alleges that political interference obstructs traffic police actions against illegal vehicles, with towing vehicles frequently stopped. He also states that municipal encroachment efforts against sidewalk hawkers and shopkeepers are met with protests from traders. Chaudhary contends that this political and business interference is disfiguring the city.

BJP and Shinde Sena office bearers held a meeting on Friday at the liaison office of MLA Kumar Ailani regarding city development works and problems. In the meeting, Chaudhary raised the issue of road encroachment and traffic congestion and appealed to avoid political interference in this and solve the traffic congestion. Chaudhary appealed. Following Chaudhary's demand, the Municipal Encroachment Department and the Traffic Police Department took joint action on Friday against a vehicle parked illegally on Shantinagar to Dolphin road and collected a fine of Rs 70,000. This action has given the road a breath of fresh air and when will action be taken against encroachments on other roads in the city? The question is being asked.