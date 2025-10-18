Ulhasnagar Tragedy: Car Hits Scotty, 18-Year-Old Killed, Younger Brother Injured

In tragic accident scooter hit a car in Ulhasnagar's camp no.1 Murbad road around 5pm on Friday. In this accident 18-year-old youth got crashed, while his younger brother was injured. Father who survived, registered case against the driver at Ulhasnagar police station.

Kiran Parashuram Chavan, along with his sons Tanish and Piyush, were going home to Kalyan on a scotty around 4pm on Friday from Ulhasnagar Camp No-1, Shahad Murbad Road. At this time, a speeding Tata Hiwa car hit the scotty hard. In this accident, 18-year-old Tanish was crushed to death on the spot. While 16-year-old Piyush was seriously injured. Fortunately, Kiran Chavan survived the accident.

A case has been registered against the driver of the Tata Hiwa car at Ulhasnagar Police Station in this accident case. This incident is causing a stir everywhere, and locals are demanding that the work on the Shahad Bridge and Murbad Road be expedited.