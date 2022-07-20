Video! Holiday announced for many schools in Ghodbunder area due to traffic

The potholes in the Saket, Kharegaon toll naka areas on the Mumbai Nashik highway continued on Wednesday as well. School buses, ambulances, transport service buses, rickshaws, two-wheelers etc. vehicles were stuck in this traffic jam for hours. The people of Thane had to bear the traffic jam again since Wednesday morning. The children going to school in the morning and the workers were also affected. It was seen that internal roads were also affected by the traffic jam which was seen from Teen Hath Naka to Ghodbunder area. The work of filling the potholes on the road has been started by the concerned agencies.

But despite this, it was seen that Thane was suffering from traffic jams on Wednesday as well. Neither the ruling party nor the opposition is ready to talk about this traffic jam. Thanekars are facing traffic jam for the last eight to ten days. In this, common citizens are facing problems. Every year crores of rupees are spent on road repairs, but the condition of the roads is still the same. Since Wednesday morning, along with essential service vehicles, ambulances, buses of private companies, buses of BEST and TMT, cars and two-wheelers were stuck in the traffic jam. It took two hours for drivers to cover a distance of just 10 minutes.

There was a traffic jam from Saket Bridge to Nitin Company. There was also traffic jam from Saket to Ghodbunder Kasarvadvali. Service roads were jammed in this road. On the other hand, motorists prefer to take internal roads to escape the traffic jam. But due to congestion of vehicles at that place too, the roads in the inner parts of the city were also affected by the problem. Specially, holidays were given to many schools in Ghodbunder area, as teachers could not reach the school on time, many school administrations announced holidays to the schools.