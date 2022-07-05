Video of Maha CM's wife playing 'dhol' goes viral

Eknath Shinde, a staunch Shiv Sainik and a popular leader, returned to Thane on Monday after taking over as the state's chief minister. At this time, Eknath Shinde was given a warm welcome. Even though it was raining in Thane yesterday, a triumphant procession of Eknath Shinde was taken out in the rain.

Supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Thane after 15 days, staged a demonstration at Shakti Sthal. After receiving a warm welcome from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Anand Nagar check post at the entrance of Thane, he along with 50 of his supportive MLAs rushed directly to Anand Dighe's Shakti Sthal.

CM Eknath Shinde along with MLAs arrived at Anand Nagar check post around 9.30 pm. This time his vehicle was showered with flowers. After a warm welcome by the activists, Chief Minister went at Anand Dighe's Shaktisthal and greeted him. Shinde's wife was also seen enjoying her husband's win. he wa spotted playing drums.