Violence in Thane: Four Arrested for Vandalising Shops and Creating Ruckus in Rabodi; CCTV Footage Emerges

A shocking incident of violence unfolded in Rabodi area of Thane on Sunday evening when a group of 5 to 7 goons attempted to spread terror at a local shop using swords and rods. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation. The goons then can be seen targeting shops in the market, vandalising them and threatening the shop owners.

According to local sources, the attack stemmed from a dispute over the buying and selling of gutka (a tobacco product). The assailants, brandishing naked swords and rods, created a scene of terror at the shop around 5 PM on August 4, 2024.

CCTV Footage of Violence in Thane

A shocking incident of #violence unfolded in #Thane's #Rabodi area when a group of 5 to 7 goons attempted to spread #terror at a local shop using swords & rods. According to local sources, the attack stemmed from a dispute over the buying and selling of gutka (a tobacco product). pic.twitter.com/hh2FuUiV9l — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 7, 2024

The Rabodi police have already made four arrests in connection with this case. Accused have been booked under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita sections 109, 118 (1), 189 (2), 189 (4), 190, 191 (`1), 191 (2), 191 (3), 351 93).