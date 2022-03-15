Will break the bones of those who break water for political gain; Jitendra Awhad's warning to Shiv Sena

Minister Jitendra Awhad gave a stern warning to his opponents on Sunday night without naming the Shiv Sena, he said "We have never done dirty politics of shutting off water as we did not get votes from any department. Not even doing; But once you get the funds and space for the water tank, if someone is going to take credit for it just because you have power in the Municipal Corporation, then the people will not believe in such matters. However, if the water supply to the common man is cut off for politics, I will break their bones,"

He was interacting with reporters after the inauguration of a 2 million liter water tank in Kargil area of ​​Waghobanagar in Kalavya. He assured that water would be supplied to all parts of the area in the coming months. The Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal as well as the Tribal, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and the present Municipal Commissioner Dr. Awhad also thanked Vipin Sharma and Municipal Engineer Gosavi.

"For the first time, the people of Waghobanagar elected us with maximum votes. That's why all the basic amenities like water, roads will be provided to the residents of this area, so your house prices will definitely go up" he said.

Development work only

"We have never done dirty politics to turn off the water because we did not get votes; But such types occur in Bhaskarnagar, Pondpada area. By closing the valve, I did not do the politics of locking the toilets. People will vote in fear, But they will not be blessed. However, I will break the bones of those who commit such acts, said Jitendra Awhad while talking to reporters," Awhad said.

Shiv Sainiks join NCP

Shiv Sena branch chief Ankush Gurav, Akshay Ankush Gurav, branch chief Ram Avtar Yadav, Sanjay Chowgule, Ismail Haque, Dilip Rajak, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Nitesh Gaud, Rahul Dubey and Rajesh Rajbhar joined the NCP in the presence of Awhad. Ganesh Bhagat, who provided space for the water tank, was also felicitated by Jitendra Awhad.