Marathi
|
Hindi
Download App
Epaper
Home
City
Latest News
T20 WC
National
Maharashtra
Aurangabad
Nagpur
International
Lokmat Spotlight
Entertainment
Social Viral
Photos
Business
Sports
Technology
Lifestyle
Health
City
National :
BMC forms 4-member committee to probe Mumbai building fire incident
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a four-member committee to probe into the fire incident that took place at a residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday. ...
International :
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding due to Omicron surge
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday informed that she has canceled her wedding amid a new wave of Omicron cases in the country. ...
Politics :
BJP targets the Akhilesh Yadav's family in its social media campaign
New Delhi, Jan 23 As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls near, the BJP is targeting Samajwadi Party chief ... ...
Entertainment :
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor slams fake news about her health: Didi is under treatment
Earlier this month, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. ... ...
Cricket :
IPL 2022: Shubman Gill bids emotional good-bye to Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill was one of Kolkata's biggest finds when the two-time champions snapped the Punjab southpaw at the player ... ...
Entertainment :
Salman Khan's Panvel neighbour alleges child trafficking takes places at actor's farmhouse
Superstar Salman Khan is not new to controversy, the Sultan star in his 3 decade long career has fought ... ...
National :
We've set target to build a new India before 100th year of independence: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday evening, said that the government has a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence. ...
Entertainment :
Most awaited films of Allu Arjun after the success of Pushpa
International :
Imran Khan admits Pak faces massive inflation, attempts to link it as global phenomenon
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that the people in the country are facing massive inflation as prices of commodities and fuel have surged in the nation and stated that the inflation issue keeps him awake at night, a media report said. ...
Politics :
A day after political drama, Digvijaya, Nath meet MP CM
Bhopal, Jan 23 A day after 'chance' meeting of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state ... ...
Football :
AFC Women's Asian Cup: China PR turn on style against IR Iran
Eight-time champions China PR further underlined their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 title credentials, cruising to a 7-0 win over Islamic Republic of Iran at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. ...
Football :
Players are heartbroken, says AIFF chief after team's withdrawal from Women's Asian Cup
New Delhi, Jan 23 All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel described India's inability to put up ... ...
Cricket :
Too much importance is being given to strike rate: Mithali Raj
Mumbai, Jan 23 India skipper Mithali Raj believes too much importance is being given to strike rate and ... ...
Cricket :
Janneman Malan, Fatima Sana named ICC's Emerging Players of the Year for 2021
Dubai, Jan 23 South Africa opener Janneman Malan and Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana were on Sunday adjudged as ... ...
National :
Post Office Scheme: Invest in Post Office's Postal Life Insurance Scheme
National
Read more
Maharashtra
Read more
Politics
Read more
Entertainment
Read more
Sports
Read more
Photos
Read more
Lokmat English
www.lokmattimes.com
Add to Home Screen
Not Now