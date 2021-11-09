1 dies after falling into nullah

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

A 51-year-old man died after he fell into a nullah in Waluj MIDC area. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Bajirao Chole (Ranjangaon).

Some passersby saw an unknown person lying into water of nullah near Duttanagar Phata around 10 am on Tuesday.

Santosh Shivaji Chole took him out and rushed him to Government Hospital in an unconscious state. After examining, the doctors pronounced him dead. The victim was identified.

A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Head constable Mahajan is on the case.