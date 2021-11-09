1 thief granted police custody, another sent to Harsul Jail

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

Rohit Shatrughan Pawar (20, Bharat Nagar, Garkheda area) was remanded in police custody till November 13 for stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.64 lakh.

He broke into two locked houses as their owners had gone out of station for Diwali festival.

Judicial Magistrate First Class B B Tare sent Akshay alias Bhaiya Ramesh Wahul (22, Bawanghar Ektanagar, Satara) another accused of the theft case was sent to Harsul Jail

remanded in judicial custody.

The accused entered the house of Deepak Shrichand Pawar (N-13, Bharatnagar, C Sector, Hudco Corner) had taken his wife to his -in-law’s house at Bidkin for Diwali festival, by breaking the lock.

The thieves made off with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.42 lakh from his cupboard.

Also, thieves stole ornaments worth Rs 12,000 from the house of Jyoti Gajanan Girnare, who lives next door to Pawar, had gone to her parents' house for the festival.

A case was registered at Begumpura Police Station against the thieves.

During the investigation, police found the mobile of accused Rohit Pawar at the spot.

Police caught the accused due to mobile phone. When the accused were produced in the court today, Assistant Government pleader Sunil Jondhale requested the court to grant police custody to the accused as there is a need to recover stolen items from them and to know who helped them to hide stolen items.