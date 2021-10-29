10 per cent Corona patients found from high-risk contacts

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

In all, 27 Corona suspects were found positive between October 23 and 27, of which, 24 were found positive through RTPCR tests and 3 through Antigen tests from various parts of the city. In all, 55 suspects were from high-risk contacts, of which, tests of 49 persons were conducted and five were found positive. Six of them had not conducted the tests. The positivity rate from the high-risk contacts is 10 per cent, which has increased the worries in the city during the festive season.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration after a study, came to the conclusion that people to avoid travelling, gathering in the crowded places and follow the Covid guidelines scrupulously.

Out the 27 patients found positive, 8 had traveled to other places, 4 came from Beed and one each from Pune, Nagar and Buldhana. One student has come from Jalgaon at Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In the frontline workers category one teacher is positive, in contacts mother of a security guard at Seven Hills, wife of a clerk of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), one from Prozone Mall, a student of tuition class in Community contacts category, one gone for shopping at Gulmandi, three persons gone to temple at Karnapura during Dussehra. The contact history of seven persons was not known while five persons gave incorrect addresses.

District collector Sunil Chavan has appealed the people that they should avoid going to the crowded places, go out of the house only when it is very necessary and follow the Corona guidelines.