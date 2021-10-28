10 tons of Diwali faral sent abroad from city

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Many citizens were not able to send Diwali faral (snacks) to their loved ones living abroad last year due to corona. But this year, as restrictions have eased, they are being sent special home-made faral. So far, 10 tons of parcels of faral have been sent from the city to the USA, England, Canada and other countries.

The number of people going abroad for higher education and jobs from Aurangabad has increased. Even there, the Indian community celebrates all festivals with the same fervour. Homemade faral items are specially sent to relatives living abroad on Diwali. But as the air service was closed last year due to corona many were not able to send faral to their friends and relatives. However, due to the lifting of restrictions this year, the citizens had started preparations to send faral abroad from Dussehra. Till date, 10 tons of farals and clothes have been sent abroad by courier from the city. As a result, courier business has increased by 75 per cent over the previous year, said Krishna Dhage Patil, a professional.

Delay in reaching faral abroad

In Aurangabad, arrangements are being made by 5 courier companies to send faral abroad. From here the boxed faral is sent to Mumbai. Parcels are sent abroad by cargo planes from the international airport. Currently, the number of flights has decreased. Parcel clearance is taking time due to lack of staff. As a result, parcels are arriving late in all countries. It takes 10 days for the parcel to reach the United States, said the courier traders.

Faral sent to these countries

Faral is sent from Aurangabad to the USA, England, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Netherlands, Iceland, Switzerland and other countries.

Faral between 8 to 20 kg

According to the courier operators, the number of people sending 8 to 20 kg of faral to their relatives living abroad is higher.