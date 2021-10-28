107 ITI students get employment

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

In all, 12 companies participated in the job fair organized by the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here and selected 107 students as trainees. These students will be given a monthly salary of Rs 14,000 and concessions. Therefore, the trainees have got hands-on employment along with experience, said representatives of various companies.

ITI Paithan principal Satyabhushan Gosavi, director Sanjay Pathak and the staff worked hard for the organisation of the job fair on Tuesday. A total of 114 students from 9 different trades were interviewed by these companies. Out of which 107 trainees were selected.