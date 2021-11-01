114 citizens get MHADA houses in city

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

A total of 114 lucky citizens got houses from Maharashtra Housing and Regional Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday. Various schemes are being implemented under MHADA's Aurangabad division, to provide affordable housing to the citizens of the city.

A builder implementing a housing scheme on more than one acre of land is required to reserve 20 per cent of the total number of houses for poor and low-income groups. The houses are sold through MHADA.

District collector Sunil Chavan picked the draw of lots today through a computer at Marathwada Mahsul Prabodhini.

The Development Authority had published an advertisement for the 135 houses including 61 of Tapadia Construction at Mitmita, 18 of Unique Buildcon at Bhavsinghpura.

A total of 288 citizens applied for the house while 114 citizens received houses. MHADA chief officer Annasaheb Shinde, additional collector Anant Gavhane were present. Annasaheb Shinde said that this was the fourth draw of MHADA which tries to make available afforded houses to citizens.

The authority is implementing the project of 425 houses in front of Chikalthana Airport and advertisements for the houses will be published by November end. It plans to construct 5,000 houses in three years period.

District Collector Sunil said that the celebration of Diwali started today and the dream of a house of 114 needy citizens is coming true today.

“Everyone wants to have a home of their own. With this in mind, government land is being made available at affordable so that citizens get houses at affordable rates,” he said.

About 4 lakh citizens have come to Waluj MIDC for employment. This ambitious scheme will be implemented to solve their housing problem. This will prevent the builder from raising the price of the house unnecessarily.