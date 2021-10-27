119 JNEC students selected in campus interview

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

A total of 119 students from various branches of MGM University's Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering (JNEC) were selected for various positions in reputed companies like Cognizant, Persistent Systems, Tato Avery and Sarvaha. The students will get a salary package between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Students from engineering branches like Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering and MCA participated in campus interviews conducted at JNEC recently.

A total of 91 students were selected in Cognizant while 28 students were selected in other companies.

Placement department head Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra, Departments coordinator Varsha Ajit, Mohsin Ansari, Vinod Agarwal, Arif Pathan, Madhuresh Sontakke, Sumedh Jadhav, Manish Pawar, Aarti Raulwar and Moiz Shaikh took efforts for the campus interview a success,

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Trustee Pratap Borade, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, JNEC Principal Harirang Shinde, vice-principal Dr Vijaya Musande, deans and head of Departments congratulated the students on their selection.