12 Covid patients found on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2021 09:40 PM2021-10-23T21:40:01+5:302021-10-23T21:40:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 23: In all, 12 Covid-19 patients were found in the city on Saturday.
In all, 12 Covid-19 patients were found in the city on Saturday.
Patients found in city: Yunus Colony (2), others (4)
Patients found in rural area: Gangapur, Vaijapur (three each).
New patients : 12 (City 6, rural 6)
Patients discharged today: 17 (City 5, rural 12)
Total number of patients: 1,49,052
Total cured: 1,45,333
Patients undergoing treatment : 115
Patients died today: 2
Patients died today: 2

Total deaths: 3,604