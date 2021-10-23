12 Covid patients found on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2021 09:40 PM2021-10-23T21:40:01+5:302021-10-23T21:40:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 23: In all, 12 Covid-19 patients were found in the city on Saturday. Patients found in city: ...

12 Covid patients found on Saturday | 12 Covid patients found on Saturday

12 Covid patients found on Saturday

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

In all, 12 Covid-19 patients were found in the city on Saturday.

Patients found in city: Yunus Colony (2), others (4)

Patients found in rural area: Gangapur, Vaijapur (three each).

New patients : 12 (City 6, rural 6)

Patients discharged today: 17 (City 5, rural 12)

Total number of patients: 1,49,052

Total cured: 1,45,333

Patients undergoing treatment : 115

Patients died today: 2

Total deaths: 3,604

Open in app
Tags :Yunus ColonyYunus Colony