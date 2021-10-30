13 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

In all, 13 Corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Disha Sanskruti - 1, Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (One each), Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 5.

One dies; total deaths: 3609

A 58 years old woman from Nandanvan Colony died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

2491485 vaccinated in district

In all, 2491485 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 30. So far, 1525523 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1166847 took first dose while 358676 took second dose. In all, 965962 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 601854 took first dose while 364108 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 30

New patients: 13 (City 03 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,49,158

Cured - 1,45,418

Discharged today: 14 (City 06 08 rural)

Active: 131

Deaths: 3609 (01 dies on Saturday)