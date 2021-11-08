13 houses burgled in city in just 24 hours

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

In all, 13 houses were burgled in various parts of the city in just 24 hours. In the past eight days, the number of house burglary cases in the city reached to 17 now. Moreover, the police have not arrested a single accused in these cases.

Many people have gone out of the city in Diwali vacations. The thieves taking advantage of this situation, initiated a series of house burglaries in the city. Earlier, the house burglaries were reported in Kileark, Cidco, Beed and Beed By-pass areas.

On Sunday night, the thieves broke into five locked houses in Wankhedenagar in N-13, Hudco area and five more houses in Pundliknagar and made off with valuables amounting lakhs of rupees.

According to the details, Sandeep Suhas Solunke, a resident of Wankhedenagar had gone out of station. The thieves broke his house and stole Rs 10,000 cash. Similarly, the gold necklace, chain, locket, pendent, ring and other valuables amounting Rs 2.75 lakh were stolen from the neighbouring house of Deepak Shrichand Pawar. The thieves then moved to Gajanan Girnare’s house and stole gold earrings and beads. Later, they stole valuables from Mayur Sandeep Deokar’s house. One house was vacant and hence they did not find anything there.

Out of the five houses burgled at Wankhedenagar, only three owners came forward to lodge complaints but the remaining two refused.

Begumpura police station PI Prashant Potdar and his team on receiving the information went and inspected the spot. The dog squad and finger prints experts were also called and the evidences were collected. Later, DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Vivek Saraf also inspected the spots.

Similarly, five incidents of house burglaries were reported at Pundliknagar on Sunday night. However, only one person came forward and lodged complaint, the sources said.

4 houses burgled in Waluj area

Thieves burgled four houses at Swastik City Society in Cidco Mahanagar area in Waluj area and stole valuables amounting around Rs 3 lakh. All the residents had gone out of city for Diwali celebrations and their houses were closed.

The houses of Kishor Bhausaheb Bansod, Jitendra Dattu Bavaskar, Vinod Sitaram Patil and one other person were burgled in wee hours on Sunday and stole valuables amounting around Rs 3 lakh. Cases have been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station.