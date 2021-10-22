131 firecracker stalls will be set up in city

Firecrackers from Sivakasi and Varanasi arrive in city

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

Citizens are gearing up to celebrate Diwali with a pomp as the corona pandemic subsides to some extent. Firecracker traders have started setting up firecracker shops, setting aside the losses faced last year. A total of 131 shops will be set up in the city on various grounds.

Even last year, the administration had permitted firecracker shops. But corona had undermined the sale of firecrackers. Citizens turned away from buying crackers due to the fear of infection. This time, however, corona has waned off and traders hope for good business. Traders generally procure the fireworks from Sivakashi in Tamil Nadu and from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and stock them for sale just a few days before Diwali this year to be celebrated on November 4.

Orders have been placed for locally made low cost firecrackers from Nashik, Akola and Solapur. A total of 131 shops will be set up at three places including 50 at Ayodhyanagri, 36 at TV Center and 45 shops at Kalagram. Firework trader Manoj Gaike informed that work is underway for setting up shops at TV Centre. Meanwhile, it will be clear in the next few days what guidelines will be set up by the administration. The traders are looking forward to get the no objection certificates of different government offices.

Process must be speeded up

Traders said that Diwali is just a few days away, but the administration has not framed a concrete policy for firecrackers shops. Traders are waiting for NOCs and other permissions. Some stock of firecrackers has arrived and rest will arrive in a day or two. Storing the firecrackers in residential areas is a risky affair. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has given a green signal for bursting firecrackers. Thus the administration must speed up the process for shops.