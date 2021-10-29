14 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

In all, 14 Corona suspects found positive in district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Itkheda, Mhada Colony, Bhagwan Babanagar, Disha Sankul (One each). Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Aurangabad - 2.

2480846 vaccinated in district

In all, 2480846 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 29. So far, 1518439 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1162505 took first dose while 355934 took second dose. In all, 962407 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 600068 took first dose while 362339 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 29

New patients: 14 (City 09 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,145

Cured - 1,45,404

Discharged today: 11 (City 06 05 rural)

Active: 133

Deaths: 3608 (00 die on Friday)