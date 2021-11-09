15 new patients detected in dist, No death in the last 24 hours

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

A total of 15 new Covid-19 patients were detected in Aurangabad district on Tuesday. The total number of active patients crossed 100 again after a day’s gap. For details, see the box given below.

One patient each was found in Nandanvan Colony, Chikalthana and TV Centre.

In the rural areas, six patients were diagnosed at Gangapur, two each at Vaijapur and Paithan and one at Kannad.

Fortunately, no death was recorded in the district in the last 24 hours though a patient from outside district succumbed here today.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district

November 8

New patients: 15 (City 04, Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,49,292

Cured - 1,45,570

Discharged today: 9 (City 06, rural 03)

Active: 105

Deaths: 3617 (No death on Monday).