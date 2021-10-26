15-yr-old boy detained for unnatural sex with 5-yr-old girl

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

In a matter of social concern, the Pundaliknagar police have detained a 15-year-old boy on charge of performing unnatural sex with a five-year-old girl riding a bicycle in the vicinity, on Monday evening. The underage boy has been sent to a juvenile detention centre after producing him before the juvenile justice board.

The police said, " The incident took place on Monday at 4.30 pm. The minor age boy lured the girl and took her to an isolated place on a bicycle. He performed unnatural sex with the little girl behind the two vehicles in the parking. The girl came crying at home. When her parents inquired she narrated the whole incident to them."

Acting upon the complaint made by the victim's father, the Pundaliknagar police station has booked the boy under POCSO Act. The assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal, police inspector Dilip Gangurde, assistant inspector S K Khatane, PSI (crime branch) Amol Maske, Rajendra Salunke, Ravi Kharat, Nana Patare and Vijay Nikam also reached the spot for inspection.

Earlier, the police procured CCTV footage featuring the boy while he was taking the girl on the bicycle and then detained him. During the investigation, he confessed to his crime. The boy was produced before the board and then sent to the detention centre. Khatane is investigating the case.