18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

In all, 18 corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Samtanagar, Bajajnagar, Wankhedenagar, Nyaynagar, Beed By-pass, Ranjangaon (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Gangapur - 2 and Vaijapur - 3.

2 die; total deaths: 3623

A 70 years old man from Dhoregaon, Gangapur and 65 years old woman from Harsul died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

2619271 doses administered in district

In all, 2619271 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 12. So far, 1615576 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1220379 were first doses while 395197 second. In all, 1003695 doses were administered in the city, of which, 622301 were first dose and 381394 second.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 12

New patients: 18 (City 12 Rural 06)

Total patients: 1,49,337

Cured - 1,45,612

Discharged today: 17 (City 08 09 rural)

Active: 102

Deaths: 3623 (02 die on Friday)