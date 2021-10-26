2-day vaccination camp inaugurated in Y B Chavan College

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

A two-day free Covid vaccination camp was organised jointly by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy at seminar hall of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus on Tuesday.

Incharge Principal of the Pharmacy College Dr Abubakar Bawazir and Principal Dr Mazher Farooqui inaugurated the Camp.

National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer Dr Nikhil Sakle, Ansari Altamash, Health Aid Committee in-charge Dr Syed Ayaz Ali. The camp is being conducted for all the students and staff of the college.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Medical officer Dr Pallavi Hiwarale, Superintendent Pandarinath Bhosale with Covid Warrior team were present for the camp. The NSS and Health Aid Committee are taking efforts for the success of the camp. The camp will conclude on October 27.