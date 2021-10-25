2 deputy registrars transferred
Two officers working in the different departments Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were transferred on Monday.
Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza who was working in Establishment Department was transferred to Ph D section.
Similarly, another deputy registrar Dilip Bharad was shifted to Establishment Department from Ph D department.