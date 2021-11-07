2 houses burgled in Diwali

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Two houses were burgled during the Diwali festival at Kileark and Cidco N-9 area in the city and valuables worth Rs 80,000 were stolen.

Feroz Khan Sharif Khan Pathan (35, Kileark area) had gone out of station with his family. The thieves took advantage of the opportunity and stole Rs 20,000 cash and jewellery, all amounting Rs 44,900.

In another incident, thieves broke the house of Amit Chaganrao Kakde (38) in Cidco N-9 area and stole valuables amounting Rs 35,000. Cases have been registered at Begumpura and Cidco police stations.