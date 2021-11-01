2 motorcyclists die after a dash by Hyva truck

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Two persons died on the spot when a speeding Hyva truck transporting sand dashed their motorcycle in front of the Fauzi Dhaba in Mitmitta area on Monday at around 7.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlakar Dnyaneshwar Daithankar (63) and Suresh Pandurang Khandagale (50, both residents of Shivshankar Colony, Chetak Ghoda area).

Police said, Daithankar and Khandagale were coming from Maliwada towards the city on the motorcycle (MH 20 V 2350). In front of the Fauzi Dhaba, a speeding Hyva truck (MH 20 EL 0978) taking sand dashed

their motorcycle from the opposite direction. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot. This Hyva truck also dashed another motorcycle (MH20 FC 0510) and the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries. The truck driver fled from the scene leaving the truck on the spot.

On receiving the information, traffic ACP Suresh Wankhede, Cantonment PI Sharad Ingale, API Pandurang Bhagile, Manisha Hiwarale, PSI Ganesh Kedar and others rushed to the spot and took the bodies to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared them dead after examination.

The traffic was jammed on the road after the accident. The police cleared the accidents vehicles from the road and regularized the traffic.