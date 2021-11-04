2 motorcyclists die in different incidents

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

Two motorcyclists died in two different road accidents in Waluj Mahanagar. Both of them died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Cases of accidental deaths in Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said Arjun Haridas Karle, (16, Ranjangaon) a minor, was going on a motorcycle from Bajajnagar on Wednesday at around 7 pm. He met an accident at Maharana Pratap Chowk and sustained severe injuries. A nearby resident Rajesh Jha initially admitted him to a private hospital at Bajajnagar from where he was shifted to GMCH. He died at around 11 pm.

In another accident, a motorcyclist Vishnu Gorakhnath Chavan (35, New Balajinagar) was injured in a road accident on Thursday at around 3 pm. The Waluj MIDC police on receiving the information rushed him to GMCH in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination at around 4.30 pm.