20K Vaccination completed CVC at E H

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The Community Vaccination Centre run by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Marathwada Zone and supported by other Industry Associations at Endress Hauser completed 20,000 Corona vaccinations on Monday. Recently the country reached a milestone of 100 crores vaccination mark. To commemorate both these occasions, a function was organised at Endress Hauser Campus to felicitate the Doctors, health workers, and support Corona warriors today. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officer of Health Dr Paras Mandlecha and medical officer Dr Neeta Padalkar felicitated them. CCI Maharashtra vice-chairman Sriram Narayanan, CII zonal chairman Raman Ajgaonkar, Aurangabad first president Ranjeet Kakkad, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) vice president Anil Patil, and others were present during the press meet.

N Sriram said, various industry associations including CII, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture Association (CMIA), Aurangabad First, MASSIA and Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh took the initiative and started the community vaccination centre supported by Dr Hedgewar Hospital in the company campus on July 21, 2021. Initially, members from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and rural communities in and around Waluj MIDC were given preferences for vaccination. The staff of the Endress and Hauser Company took initiative for creating awareness among the people for vaccination. There were several misconceptions among the people especially in the rural areas but the staff members personally went to the villages and told the villagers about the importance of vaccination. All the facilities like resting room, snacks were provided to the people coming for vaccination in the company. 10,000th dose was administered on September 28 and 20,000th on October 25, which means 10,000 doses were administered within a month, he said.

Ajgaonkar elaborated on the journey of starting and accomplishing this feat.

Patil spoke about how the MSME companies were benefitted from the Vaccination drive.

Kakkad said that this vaccination initiative is an example of what good can be done with the involvement of all sections of the community.

Dr Sudam Chavan , Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, Dr Ruta Borgaokar, Dr Sarika Baviskar and others were felicitated on the occasion.

Hemant Landge, Sandeep Nagori, Sunil Kirdak, Rahul Mogale, Monica Kale, Shilpa Muradi, Mr Dagdu Mogal, Abasaheb Sakat Charudutt Mushrif, Milind Shrikhande, Sandeep Tulapurkar Vinay chitale and others were present.