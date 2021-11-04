228 schools selected in district for National Achievement Survey

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

A total of 228 schools in the district were selected for National Achievement Survey to be conducted on November 12 to evaluate school children. The Central Government is carrying out the survey across the country next week.

Schools in each district are selected before the survey. A total of 228 schools with 244 classes in the district were selected to measure what students have learned, what teachers have taught, and capacity building efforts.

The District Institute Education and Training along with the education department officers has given instructions for 100 per cent attendance of headmasters, teachers and students of the schools selected for the survey is mandatory.

The survey is being conducted by the union Ministry of Education to assess the learning outcomes and progress of education of the students. In the survey, information on what students have learned, test, student questionnaire, teacher questionnaire, school questionnaire, school inspection, will be collected. The selected schools have been asked by the education department to follow the guidelines related to capacity building.

The survey will be conducted in 79 Government and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools, 72 aided schools, 75 private non-aided schools and two schools are affiliated with Central Board Secondary Education. The 90-minute test for the third and fifth standards and the 120-minute test for the class10th will be held from 10.30 am onwards. Schools have been instructed to keep the information about students attendance, strength, UDISE code of students on hand.

Box

Schools selected for the survey in district

The number of tehsil-wise schools selected for the survey is as follows;

Aurangabad-rural- 27

Gangapur-37

Kannad-19

Khuldabad-4

Paithan-17

Phulambri-07

Sillod-21

Soyegaon 4

Vaijapur-16

Aurangabad City-71