25 new patients found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2021 10:35 PM2021-10-21T22:35:09+5:302021-10-21T22:35:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 21: In all, 25 newCovid-19 patients were found positive on Thursday in the district.
Patients found in the city:Shantiniketan cColony (1), National Colony (2) and others 11.
Patients found in rural area : Gangapur5, Khultabad 1, Vaijapur 2, Paithan 2 and Kannad 1.
Final case tally in Aurangabad onThursday:
New patients: (City 14, Rural 11)
Total patients: 1,49,030
Cured: 1,45,300
Discharged today: 13 (City 6, rural 7)
Active: 130
Deaths: A 76-year-old man from Wadgaon,Davarwadi and a 60-year-old man from Dhangaon, Paithan died whileundergoing treatment.