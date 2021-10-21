25 new patients found on Thursday

Aurangabad, Oct 21: In all, 25 newCovid-19 patients were found positive on Thursday in the district.

Patients found in the city:Shantiniketan cColony (1), National Colony (2) and others 11.

Patients found in rural area : Gangapur5, Khultabad 1, Vaijapur 2, Paithan 2 and Kannad 1.

Final case tally in Aurangabad onThursday:

New patients: (City 14, Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,49,030

Cured: 1,45,300

Discharged today: 13 (City 6, rural 7)

Active: 130

Deaths: A 76-year-old man from Wadgaon,Davarwadi and a 60-year-old man from Dhangaon, Paithan died whileundergoing treatment.