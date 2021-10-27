28 students obtain 100 percentile in MHT-CET 2021

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

A total of 28 students obtained 100 percentile in both groups of MHT-CET result that was declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Wednesday evening.

The examination was held in two groups at 227 centres in 36 districts from September 20 to October 1.

A total of 11 students got 100 percentile in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) group while 17 received in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

The name of the students who secured 100 percentile in PCB and are from Marathwada region are Ayman Fatema (OBC), Aniruddha Ainwale (open) both from Nanded and Jenika Kalale (OBC)-Latur.

Box

Group-----registered candidates--appeared-----general group--- reserved---absent--attendance percentage

PCM Group---- 22,8003-------------------1,92,036----------82,286 ---------- 1,09750--- 35,967-----84.23

PCB Group----2,76,832-----------------2, 22,932-------- 78,077-----------144855----53,900----80.53

Total----------- 5,04,835------------------4,14,968---------1,60,363----------2,54,605-- 8,9867------82.20