3 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The thieves stole three motorcycles from various parts of the city. Considering the festival, the police have increased the bandobast in the city. Still, the series of vehicle thefts have not ceased.

A motorcycle (MH 20 CC 8836) of Bhagwanlal Hemraj Ahir (Hanumannagar, Garkheda) was stolen from his house. Santosh Navdev Masal’s (Savitrinagar, Chikalthana) motorcycle (MH 20 DN 1378) was stolen from his house.

Bramhdev Tejrao Khade’s (Sitanagar, Wadgaon Kolhati) motorcycle (MH DN 6919) was stolen from a hotel at NRB Chowk.