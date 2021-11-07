34 Corona suspects found positive in 3 days

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

In all, 34 corona suspects were found positive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the district and the number of patients reported on these days were 9, 11 and 14 respectively. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city were from Nageshwarwadi, Pannalalnagar (One each), Kanchanwadi - 2, Ahimsanagar - 4 and others - 12.

Patients found in the rural areas were from Sillod, Gangapur, Aurangabad, Gangapur, Sillod (One each). Khuldabad - 2 and Vaijapur - 7.

3 die; total deaths: 3615

On Sunday, a 60 years old woman from Vaijapur, on Friday, a 65 years old man from Pawannagar and 73 years old man from Bhur, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 5, 6 and 7

New patients: 34 (City 20 Rural 14)

Total patients: 1,49,271

Cured - 1,45,547

Discharged today: 39 (City 21 18 rural)

Active: 109

Deaths: 3615 (03 die on Friday and Sunday)