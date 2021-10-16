4,172 students registered for admissions in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

A total of 4,172 youths have registered online for the admissions in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Of them, 3,203 application forms are incomplete.

The highest number of aspirants (2,551) are for courses in Science and Technology. A total of 270 students applied for Commerce and Management courses.

The university administration planned to complete the admission process up to September 30. The date was extended for the first for ten days and the second time for five days.

In a recent Senate meeting, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole already announced the fee waiver to students from rain-affected areas. The list of eligible candidates was displayed on Saturday, while students can submit grievances/ objections, if any, about the list through to the postgraduate department up to October 18. The final list of admissions will be released on October 18, and the first semester classes will commence on October 25.

The counselling of the first round will be done from October 20 and 22. The spot admissions round will be conducted on October 29 for the vacant seats. The final list of admitted candidates will be displayed on November 3. A total of 874 candidates registered for the courses in humanities faculty, while 477 applied for Interdisciplinary faculty courses.