5 K electrical assistant posts to be filed all SSC subjects marks basis

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The direct recruitment for the post of 5,000 posts of electrical assistant in Mahaveetran will be carried out on the basis of marks obtained in all SSC subjects than ‘Best of Five.’ This was cleared after a hearing held in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda.

Adv Anil Bajaj who appeared for Mahaveetran informed the court that the average marks of total subjects would be considered. The next hearing has been placed on December 2, 2021.

The electricity company invited an online application for the recruitment of electrical assistants.

The eligibility included SSC and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passed. The job aspirants were asked to provide average marks in the said courses. It was mentioned in the advertisement marks of ‘best of five’ would not be considered for the selection.

The electricity company released the selection list on October 8. A total of 4,534 candidates names were found in selection lists. Prakash Gaikwad and others filed a petition through adv Shahji Ghatol Patil to challenge the selection list.