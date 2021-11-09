5 ST Mandal employees suspended for garlanding officers

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

The administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended five employees of Cidco bus stand on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the MSRTC employees are on strike for the past several days. Some of the agitators garlanded drivers who were on duty at Cidco Bus Stand. When some officers asked the agitators about garlanding the drivers, the agitators garlanded the officers also.

The agitating employees later realised that they were officers on the duty. The employees said that the action against them was taken out of this case.

After all this, five employees of Cidco bus stand were suddenly suspended in the evening. This includes the staff members who were garlanding the officers. However, other employees were suspended without any connection.

The employees said that the officers were given garlanded due to misunderstanding at that time.

When contacted by Cidco bus stand officials, they said that five employees were suspended. Divisional Controller Arun Siya and Divisional Transport Officer Amol Ahire were frequently contacted for information on the reasons for the suspension, however, they did not take the call.