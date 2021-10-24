54 pc aspirants turn their back for health dept recruitment exam due to confusion in searching centres

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Hundreds of candidates who arrived here on Sunday to take recruitment examinations of the Public Health Department had to run here and there in search of centres.

Even after using a mobile app, the aspirants were unable to reach the centres. Candidates and their parents had come here for the examinations from Nandurbar while others from Parbhani or Jalna. Some outstation candidates turned their back on the examination because of confusion to search the centre. A total of 54 per cent of candidates were deprived of the examinations in the morning session.

A total of 30,908 candidates registered for the examinations at 68 centres in the city. The examination was conducted to fill 160 Group-C vacancies in 22 categories of Aurangabad Mandal of Public Health Department.

A private agency Nyasa Communication was appointed to hold the examinations. In the morning session, a total of 14,383 candidates were to appear for the test from 10 am to 12 pm while only 6,475 turned up.

There were two different centers of the same name at Aurangpura and Kharakunwa. Candidates from other districts were confused while searching for the center due to the confusion of names.

Medical Officer Dr Manohar Wakle worked as a nodal officer while deputy director (Nursing) Dr Sunita Golhait, Incharge district surgeon Pradip Kulkarni visited the centres.

Ravi Irale, an assistant in the office of the Deputy Director of Health, worked in the control room. Some of the candidates said that they came to the city on two a two-wheeler for the examinations.

They used a mobile app, yet, did not get to the centre at the right time. The candidates who took the examination in the city in the morning were allotted Ahmednagar centre for the afternoon session paper.

A total of 36 per cent of candidates were absent for the afternoon session. A total of 16,590 youths were to appear for this session. A total of 10,476 were present.