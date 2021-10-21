563 confirmed admissions in Sci & Tech PG courses in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

A total of 563 candidates confirmed their admission in Science and Technology faculty courses in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday and Thursday. The admission and counselling round for the PG courses in the city and Osmanabad campuses of the university began on October 20.

There are 934 seats in various courses in Science and Technology faculty. President of Admission Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that 563 seats were filled on two days. He said 371 seats, out of total reserved for ST and out of university, are vacant. Bamu administration decided to complete the admission process in three days to avoid delay through different rounds.

The three-day admission and counselling round is being held at the auditorium up to October 22. The admissions for Science and Technology and Commerce faculties were done on the first day, while on the second day, the aspirants of only Science and Technology courses were called. All the seats of the Chemistry course were filled at the city and Osmanabad sub-centre. Capt Dr Gaikwad said that seats reserved for ST category and out of university candidates are vacant.

A total of 846 candidates will be called in the morning session of October 22 for 990 seats in 21 courses under Humanities faculty. A total of 463 youths will be called in the afternoon session on Friday for 297 seats of 10 courses in Interdisciplinary faculty.