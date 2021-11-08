6 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

In all, 6 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kokanwadi, other (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Gangapur - 3.

2 die; total deaths: 3617

A 55 years old woman from Nevergaon, Gangapur and 78 years old woman from Ghaigaon, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

2526884 vaccinated in district

In all, 2526884 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till November 8. So far, 1548486 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1179524 took first dose while 368962 took second dose. In all, 978398 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 607930 took first dose while 370468 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 8

New patients: 06 (City 02 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,49,277

Cured - 1,45,561

Discharged today: 14 (City 06 08 rural)

Active: 99

Deaths: 3617 (02 die on Monday)