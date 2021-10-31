75 per cent compensation decision increases workload of revenue department

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

Around 47 lakh farmers incurred heavy losses of crops to the tune of Rs 36,62,782 due to the unseasonal rain in the Marathwada region. The government has decided to pay 75 compensation to the farmers in the first phase. The decision has increased the workload on the revenue department as they have to prepare two different lists of 75 per cent and 25 per cent compensation separately. The employees were engaged in the work of preparation of lists even on Saturday and Sunday.

The funds will be distributed to the farmers in two heads including NDRF and SDRF for which two separate lists will have to be prepared. Moreover, there are Diwali vacations ahead for three days due to which the financial aid to the farmers is likely to be delayed.

The state government has announced a package of Rs 10,000 crores, of which Rs 3762 crores are for Marathwada region. In the first phase, the 75 per cent that is Rs 2821 crores will be distributed. Earlier, a decision was taken to distribute 100 per cent compensation but later it was changed to 75 per cent. Hence, the Talathis, Mandal officers and tehsildars have to prepare the new lists of beneficiaries.

The compensation will be deposited on the accounts of the farmers from Monday onwards. Out of the total land under cultivation in the region, 35.34 lakh hectares dry crops land will get Rs 3534 Crores, 68,391 hectares horticulture land will get Rs 102 crores and 50,109 hectares orchard land will get Rs 125 crores compensation.

Rs 10,000 per hectare compensation has been sanctioned for dry crop land, of which, Rs 7,500 will be paid in the first phase. Rs 15,000 per hectare for horticulture land and the farmers will get Rs 11,150 and Rs, 25,000 for Orchard land and the farmers will get Rs 18,750.

Aurangabad district will get Rs 375 crores compensation, Jalna Rs 380 crores, Parbhani Rs 250 crores, Hingoli Rs 225 crores, Nanded Rs 380 crores, Beed Rs 475 crores, Latur Rs 340 crores and Osmanabad Rs 225 crores.