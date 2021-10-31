8 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

In all, 8 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cantonment, GMCH Hostel (One each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Vaijapur (One each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 31

New patients: 08 (City 05 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,166

Cured - 1,45,434

Discharged today: 16 (City 06 10 rural)

Active: 123

Deaths: 3609 (00 die on Sunday)