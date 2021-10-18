9 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Laxmi Colony - 1, Others - 4.

Patients found in the city are from Gangapur, Paithan (One each). Vaijapur - 2.

2313685 vaccinated in district

In all, 2313685 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 18. So far, 1359190 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1049129 took first dose while 310061 took second dose. In all, 954495 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 610610 took first dose while 343885 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 18

New patients: 09 (City 05 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,48,986

Cured - 1,45,255

Discharged today: 15 (City 06 09 rural)

Active: 134

Deaths: 3597 (00 die on Monday)