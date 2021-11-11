9 employees transferred in GMCH

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) transferred

nine Grade-IV employees of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department to another department.

It may be noted that the employees were found collected money from relatives of patients after the baby’s birth in the maternity section.

The administration has also set up an enquiry committee to probe the case. Incharge medical superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod said the nine employees were shifted to another department and the probe of the employees would be conducted through the committee.

The situation is not different in many private hospitals. The relatives hoped that the practice of demanding money should be stopped.